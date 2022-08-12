Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

