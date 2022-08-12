BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

