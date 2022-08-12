Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.59. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.