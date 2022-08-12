Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR COP opened at €45.04 ($45.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.79. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($84.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

