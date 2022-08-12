Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

STB opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.64. The company has a market capitalization of £205.43 million and a PE ratio of 625.00. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

