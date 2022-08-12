Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).
Secure Trust Bank Price Performance
STB opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.64. The company has a market capitalization of £205.43 million and a PE ratio of 625.00. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).
Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank
In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Further Reading
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.