Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,020 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 908,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,747,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,152,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

