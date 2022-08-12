Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

