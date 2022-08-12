Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

