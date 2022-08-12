Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

