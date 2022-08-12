Berger Financial Group Inc Has $332,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.