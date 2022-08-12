Berger Financial Group Inc Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

