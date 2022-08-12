Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

