Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.