Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
