Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.