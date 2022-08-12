Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 205 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.
Insider Activity
In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
