Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

