Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 23.4 %

BGRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 41,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 849,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.