Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BERY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 631,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

