Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,395 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

