Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises approximately 2.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $81.70. 4,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,096. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.