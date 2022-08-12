Biechele Royce Advisors Has $11.45 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 4.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $20,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 13,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

