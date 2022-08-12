Biechele Royce Advisors Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Canon makes up 1.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Canon were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
