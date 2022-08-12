Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 12,064 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

