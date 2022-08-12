Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 8,205 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,538 shares of company stock worth $200,285. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

FSK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

