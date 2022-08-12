Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BGFV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,773. The company has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

