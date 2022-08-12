Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bilfinger Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €28.24 ($28.82) on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a 1 year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

