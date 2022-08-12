BinaryX Reaches Market Cap of $271.06 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BinaryX has a market cap of $271.06 million and $6.66 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $134.00 or 0.00556004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005212 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00187198 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

