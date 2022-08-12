BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 619.91% and a negative return on equity of 115.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 46,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,895. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

