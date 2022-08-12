Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.50 price objective on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BHVN opened at $147.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

