BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

