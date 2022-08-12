BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

