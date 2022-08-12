BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Up 3.5 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

