BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Stock Up 3.5 %
BioLineRx stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
