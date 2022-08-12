Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.25. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 32,850 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

