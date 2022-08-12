Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of BPTS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

