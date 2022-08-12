Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Bioventus Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bioventus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bioventus Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.