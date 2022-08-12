Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.38.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.10. The company had a trading volume of 294,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,327. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 over the last ninety days.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.