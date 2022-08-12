Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.46 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

