Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT remained flat at C$7.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,582. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$378.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.49.
Bird Construction Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
