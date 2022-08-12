Bitcoin Atom Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

