Bitcoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $724.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $651,088.32 and approximately $724.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00014567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,450 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

