BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0679 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $118,101.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.57 or 0.07923119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00177022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00256975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00687185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00585698 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

