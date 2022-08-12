Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $120,633.84 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $120,633.84 and $75.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.
