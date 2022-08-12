BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 22,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,529. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

