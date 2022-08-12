BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of QCR worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in QCR by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.