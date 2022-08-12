BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

