BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 627 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

