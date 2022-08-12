BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

