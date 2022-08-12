BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
