BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,038 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $70,982,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

