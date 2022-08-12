BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.88 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

