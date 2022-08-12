BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

